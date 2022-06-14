DA: Legally Armed Citizen Opened Fire on Walmart Parking Lot Gunman

Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, district attorney Sam Sanguedolce said an armed citizen opened fire on a man who allegedly shot a woman in a Walmart parking lot on June 1, 2022.

Sanguedolce said Christopher Carmona is charged with shooting a woman in the Pittston Township Walmart parking lot, WNEP reported June 13.

Carmona was allegedly “rummaging through the victim’s car in the parking lot outside the nail salon,” FOX 56 noted. The victim came outside to confront Carmona, and Carmona allegedly shot her.

Someone fired back at the alleged shooter at a shopping center in Luzerne County earlier this month, according to the Luzerne County district attorney. https://t.co/UavteivrQm — WNEP (@WNEP) June 13, 2022

WNEP explained that a legally armed law-abiding citizen came out from a nail salon and opened fire on Carmona.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.