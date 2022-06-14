Hunter Biden: My Dad ‘Thinks I’m a God’

Hunter Biden said his father, President Joe Biden, “thinks I’m a god,” according to a report.

Speaking about fears of being disliked, Hunter said he does not have a fear of being disliked because President Joe Biden “thinks I’m a god,” according to a 2018 audio recording obtained by the Washington Examiner from Hunter’s “laptop from hell.”

“All those fears you think that I have of people not liking me or that I don’t love myself … I don’t fear that. You know why I don’t fear that? Because the man I most admire in the world, that god to me, thinks I’m a god,” Hunter said.

Joe Biden regularly worships at the Catholic church, where Hunter has not been deified.

Nevertheless, Joe Biden has continually praised his corrupt son. During a segment on CBS’ “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, Joe Biden called Hunter “the smartest man I know,” which includes former President Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump.

“He is the smartest man I know,” Joe Biden said. “We have great confidence in our son. I am not concerned about any accusations made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play,” Joe Biden said.

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation by Joe Biden’s Justice Department for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws, the New York Times reported. Hunter has reportedly been trying to settle the case out of court, paying $1 million to the IRS to evade conviction or a possibly long sentence.

While Joe Biden has claimed at least seven times to have no knowledge of his family’s business dealings, the president has played a role in the Biden family business at least 12 times over six years.

According to polling, 58 percent believe Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden, a key member of the family enterprise, was “selling influence and access” to Joe Biden.

The poll also found that 67 percent believe Joe Biden should be impeached if he “secretly participated and facilitated” in the family’s business.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.