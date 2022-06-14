Hunter Biden: My Dad ‘Thinks I’m a God’

WASHINGTON, D.C. - JANUARY 20: Vice-President Joe Biden and sons Hunter Biden (L) and Beau Biden walk in the Inaugural Parade January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.
Wendell Husebø

Hunter Biden said his father, President Joe Biden, “thinks I’m a god,” according to a report.

Speaking about fears of being disliked, Hunter said he does not have a fear of being disliked because President Joe Biden “thinks I’m a god,” according to a 2018 audio recording obtained by the Washington Examiner from Hunter’s “laptop from hell.”

“All those fears you think that I have of people not liking me or that I don’t love myself … I don’t fear that. You know why I don’t fear that? Because the man I most admire in the world, that god to me, thinks I’m a god,” Hunter said.

Joe Biden regularly worships at the Catholic church, where Hunter has not been deified.

Nevertheless, Joe Biden has continually praised his corrupt son. During a segment on CBS’ “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, Joe Biden called Hunter “the smartest man I know,” which includes former President Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump.

This January 30, 2010 file photo shows Hunter Biden, right, son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, center, talking with then-President Barack Obama during a college basketball game in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

“He is the smartest man I know,” Joe Biden said. “We have great confidence in our son. I am not concerned about any accusations made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play,” Joe Biden said.

U.S. President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden, wife Dr. Jill Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn in as U.S. president during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation by Joe Biden’s Justice Department for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws, the New York Times reported. Hunter has reportedly been trying to settle the case out of court, paying $1 million to the IRS to evade conviction or a possibly long sentence.

While Joe Biden has claimed at least seven times to have no knowledge of his family’s business dealings, the president has played a role in the Biden family business at least 12 times over six years.

According to polling, 58 percent believe Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden, a key member of the family enterprise, was “selling influence and access” to Joe Biden.

The poll also found that 67 percent believe Joe Biden should be impeached if he “secretly participated and facilitated” in the family’s business.

