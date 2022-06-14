Hunter Biden reportedly suggested in December of 2018 that President Joe Biden is politically influenced by “anything that I want.”

“He’ll talk about anything that I want him to, that he believes in,” Hunter said about his father’s political “platform” in a 77-minute recording the Washington Examiner obtained from Hunter’s “laptop from hell.”

The recording was taped five months before Joe Biden launched his presidential bid.

LISTEN: Hunter Biden says his father, Joe, will "talk about anything that I want him to” "If I say it's important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform” pic.twitter.com/2ZyKVCnvYq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

Hunter also said Joe Biden will amend his political platform and “work” to make his desires comes true because “my dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world.”

“If I say it’s important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform. My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world, and I know that to be certain, so it’s not going to be about whether it affects his politics,” audio of Hunter depicts.

Hunter then described Joe Biden’s belief that Hunter is a god. Hunter also said his late brother also thought Hunter was a god.

“All those fears you think that I have of people not liking me or that I don’t love myself … I don’t fear that. You know why I don’t fear that? Because the man I most admire in the world, that god to me, thinks I’m a god,” Hunter said. “And my brother did, too. And the three of us, it was literally — I had the support to know I can do anything.”

Joe Biden also publicly lauded Hunter Biden during a segment on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“He is the smartest man I know,” Joe Biden said.

“We have great confidence in our son. I am not concerned about any accusations made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play,” Joe Biden claimed of his son. “And as long as he’s good, we’re good.”

Hunter Biden is currently under investigation by Joe Biden’s Justice Department for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws, according to the New York Times. Hunter is reportedly trying to settle the case out of court and has paid $1 million to the IRS to evade conviction or a possibly long sentence.

Joe Biden has claimed at least seven times to have no knowledge of his family’s business dealings, but the president has played a role in the Biden family business at least 12 times over six years.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.