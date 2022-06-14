Report: Mitch McConnell a ‘Yes’ Vote on Senate Gun Control Agreement

CBS correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is a “yes” vote on the Senate gun control agreement.

On May 26 Breitbart News reported that McConnell tapped Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to work with Democrats to achieve bipartisan gun control.

On June 12 a bipartisan Senate gun control agreement was announced.

Breitbart News reported that the agreement includes a requirement for an “investigative period” during background checks for gun purchases for persons under 21 years of age. The agreement does not indicate any stipulation for how long this “investigative period” may last or how long it could stretch the time it takes to complete a background check.

On June 14, MacFarlane tweeted, “Sen Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announces he will support bi-partisan framework on new gun control and school safety legislation.”

MacFarlane further indicated McConnell’s position, partially quoting him: “the bipartisan group has done the best they can” to reach a gun control agreement.

