71-Year-Old Alabama Church Shooting Suspect Tackled by Potluck Attendee

A 71-year-old man with a handgun was taken down by a potluck attendee and held for police after allegedly opening fire Thursday at a St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church event near Birmingham, Alabama.

Breitbart News noted initial reports that two people were killed by the gunman and another person was injured and rushed to the hospital.

On Friday afternoon, hours after the shooting, the Associated Press reported the injured person had succumbed to her wounds:

The third victim of a church shooting in Alabama has died. The Vestavia Hills Police Department identified the victim as an 84-year-old white woman who died at a hospital. https://t.co/klN8NAOe2P — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2022

The Hill reports that the gunman was a 71-year-old man who was subdued by another person attending the potluck event.

The dinner attendee, unidentified as of yet, is credited for “holding [the suspect] down until law enforcement arrived.”

Police Capt. Shane Ware said the event attendee who took the shooter down was “extremely critical” in preventing the loss of other lives.

The deceased shooting victims were an 84-year-old man and two women, one aged 75 and the other aged 84.

