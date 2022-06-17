The United States Chamber of Commerce is celebrating former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on its 10th anniversary, calling enrolled illegal aliens the embodiment of “the American dream.”

This week, President Joe Biden’s administration marked the 10th anniversary of Obama’s DACA program that has helped nearly 800,000 illegal aliens evade arrest and deportation from the U.S.

Neil Bradley with the Chamber of Commerce marked the anniversary of DACA by calling on Republicans to work with Democrats to pass amnesty for the millions of illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the program.

“It is outrageous and unacceptable that after a decade of debate, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have not been able to come together and enact legislation to protect the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers,” Bradley wrote in a statement:

Brought here as children, the vast majority of these young men and women know no other home than the U.S. They have been educated here and they contribute to their communities and the businesses where they work. Some have even started their own business where they employ other Americans. That is the American Dream. [Emphasis added] Because of Congress’s inaction, our neighbors, coworkers, and friends who happen to be Dreamers face tremendous uncertainty about whether they will be allowed to remain our neighbors and coworkers. Providing these individuals with permanent legal status is not just good for our communities and the economy, it is the right thing to do. [Emphasis added]

For months, the Chamber has been lobbying Republicans in Washington, D.C. to advance amnesty for illegal aliens and double legal immigration levels to bring in more than two million foreign nationals a year on green cards and visas.

Despite their mass immigration advocacy, a number of elected Republicans continue accepting donations from the Chamber’s political action committee (PAC), including Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Todd Young (R-IN), John Thune (R-SD), Mike Lee (R-UT), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Vernon Buchanan (R-FL), Peter Meijer (R-MI), Don Bacon (R-NE), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Maria Salazar (R-FL), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), and Elise Stefanik (R-NY), among others.

As Breitbart News reported, from 2012 to 2018, more than 53,000 illegal aliens were awarded DACA despite having prior arrest records including for crimes like murder, kidnapping, rape, child pornography, and sex crimes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.