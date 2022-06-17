Ten Years Later: Over 53K Illegal Aliens Given DACA Despite Arrest Records Including for Murder, Rape, Kidnapping

Ten years ago, in 2012, former President Barack Obama created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program via executive order that has allowed nearly 800,000 illegal aliens to evade arrest and deportation.

Standards for the Obama program were set so low that tens of thousands of illegal aliens with prior arrest records for crimes like murder, rape, and kidnapping were able to secure DACA status.

In 2018, then-President Trump’s administration released comprehensive data on DACA, previously hidden by the Obama administration, that revealed the extent to which the program had successfully helped shield criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

From 2012 to 2018, about 53,792 illegal aliens were awarded DACA despite having prior arrest records. Meanwhile, nearly 8,000 illegal aliens awarded DACA were later arrested for crimes, the data shows.

For instance, thousands of illegal aliens were given DACA status despite arrests for drug crimes, assault, burglary, gun crimes, money laundering, hit-and-run, sexual abuse, child pornography, and robbery, among others.

More than 30 illegal aliens were given DACA status despite having previously been arrested for rape. Ten illegal aliens, likewise, were awarded DACA after having been arrested for murder and 95 illegal aliens after having been arrested for kidnapping.

The full list of prior arrests for illegal aliens given DACA status can be viewed here:

As Breitbart News has chronicled for years, thousands of DACA illegal aliens have gone on to commit crimes against Americans.

In 2019, for example, 23-year-old illegal alien Jesus Manzanilla Alvarado was given just six months in prison after having been convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 68-year-old hospital patient who was suffering from anxiety and depression in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Alvarado had been awarded DACA years prior, ICE officials confirmed at the time, and had multiple run-ins with the law. DACA allowed him to secure a job and remain in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.