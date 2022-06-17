Massachusetts Democrats Approve Driver’s Licenses for Illegal Aliens

Democrats in the Massachusetts state legislature have approved legislation to provide tens of thousands of illegal aliens with driver’s licenses — a vital tool for the open borders lobby.

As Breitbart News reported, Baker vetoed the legislation that would allow tens of thousands of illegal aliens in the state to obtain driver’s licenses. Baker said he vetoed the plan because it “significantly increases the risk that noncitizens will be registered to vote.”

With majorities in the state House and Senate, Democrats have overridden Baker’s veto to ensure illegal aliens can begin obtaining driver’s licenses beginning July 1, 2023.

Angel Mom Maureen Maloney, whose son Matthew Denice was murdered by an illegal alien in August 2011 in Milford, Massachusetts, told the Boston Herald that she will help fight the law.

“After the death of my son, that is why I have become involved, opposing illegal immigration and becoming politically active,” Maloney said. “… the issue with providing them licenses — it’s a magnet. It’s another reason to bring them to Massachusetts.”

The open borders lobby, with the help of elected Democrats, has made securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens a key fixture of their agenda to eliminate privileges meant for American citizens and legal immigrants.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because often when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for arrest and deportation.

Massachusetts is home to at least a quarter of a million illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.