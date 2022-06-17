Fox News’ Peter Doocy confronted the Biden administration on Thursday for its deflection on issues like inflation and oil production.

During a press conference with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Doocy questioned why the president defended the issue of inflation by saying the United States allegedly has done better than the rest of the world. Jean-Pierre blamed it on the pandemic.

“It is caused by the pandemic, this once-in-a-generation pandemic that we are coming out of,” she said. “And also, most recently, the war that Putin started in Ukraine has caused inflation as we look at food and as we look at gas prices.”

Jean-Pierre said the United States has done better than other countries economically in the wake of the pandemic. However, when Doocy challenged her on the facts of the matter, noting that Germany and Saudi Arabia, and other countries have better inflation than the United States, Jean Pierre simply said that inflation is “a global thing.”

The conversation then shifted onto the subject of oil and the president’s recent letter imploring energy companies to produce more oil, threatening to use his emergency powers should they not comply.

LOL. Get real. Do they really think we're this stupid? https://t.co/9JuRgHf0sd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 5, 2022

“My administration is prepared to use all reasonable and appropriate Federal Government tools and emergency authorities to increase refinery capacity and output in the near term, and to ensure that every region of this country is appropriately supplied,” the president said.

When asked why the president did not ask companies to “drill more here in the U.S.,” Jean-Pierre said the country simples does not “need to do that.”

“What we need them to do with the oil that’s out there, we need them to refine that oil so that prices, so that the capacity can go up and at the prices would go down,” she said.

During the 2020 campaign, the president famously said he would seek to end the use of fossil fuels, and when Doocy asked if the administration would pursue this policy in the name of “climate change,” Jean-Pierre said that they can do “both at the same time.”

“What we’re trying to do is how do we lower costs for American families and one of the things that we are seeing currently right now with oil fineries is they are this moment [the war in Ukraine] to actually make a profit. There are actually steps that they can take to lower gas prices for families,” she said.