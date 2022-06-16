President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released over 95,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior last month — a foreign population four times the size of Key West, Florida.

New court filings by Biden’s DHS reveal that the agency released 95,318 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities last month as part of its expansive Catch and Release network that deploys non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to fly and bus foreign nationals into the United States interior.

The figure indicates that in a single month the Biden administration added a foreign population to the United States that is larger than the resident population of Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania; four times the size of Key West, Florida; and about the same size as Albany, New York.

In April, Biden’s DHS released about 118,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior and in March, the agency released more than 80,000 into American communities.

None of these figures include the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who successfully entered the United States undetected by Border Patrol, or the tens of thousands of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) the federal government resettles across the U.S. every month.

Today, there are anywhere from 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States, at least eight million of whom are taking American jobs. The cost to American taxpayers is roughly $143 billion every year.

