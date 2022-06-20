Joe Biden’s Bike Fall Breaks the Internet, Inspires Flood of Memes

Memes on social media mocked President Joe Biden after he fell off his bike Saturday morning in Delaware.

The tumble was captured from multiple angles by several citizens waiting for the seventy-nine-year-old president to cycle past. But upon slowing down and attempting to dismount from his seat, Biden’s right foot appeared to get tangled in the pedal’s toe cage.

Biden then lost his balance and toppled over onto his right side. “I’m good,” he said upon the fall. Biden regained balance on his feet while the video showed the president taking a few steps before bending over to seemingly recover his wits.

