Joe Biden’s Bike Fall Breaks the Internet, Inspires Flood of Memes

US President Joe Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers following a bike ride at Gordon's Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022. - Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle Saturday morning, but was unhurt. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via …
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Memes on social media mocked President Joe Biden after he fell off his bike Saturday morning in Delaware.

The tumble was captured from multiple angles by several citizens waiting for the seventy-nine-year-old president to cycle past. But upon slowing down and attempting to dismount from his seat, Biden’s right foot appeared to get tangled in the pedal’s toe cage.

Biden then lost his balance and toppled over onto his right side. “I’m good,” he said upon the fall. Biden regained balance on his feet while the video showed the president taking a few steps before bending over to seemingly recover his wits.

 

 

