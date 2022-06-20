Most say the economy is the number one issue in determining how they will vote in the midterm elections, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released this week revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “Which issues are most likely to determine how you vote in the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election,” and it allowed them to select up to three answers out of those provided.

The economy easily topped the list, as 61 percent identified it as the issue most likely to determine how they will vote in November.

No other issue came close, as healthcare came in a distant second, with 31 percent identifying it as a top issue. Abortion came in third with 27 percent, followed by immigration (22 percent), government spending (20 percent), the environment (20 percent), policing and crime (19 percent), the coronavirus pandemic (19 percent), taxation (18 percent), housing and homelessness (16 percent), education (13 percent), election integrity and voter fraud (11 percent), and foreign policy and defense (10 percent). No other issue garnered double digits.

The economy also stood as the top issue for Trump voters (77 percent) as well as Biden voters (55 percent).

However, 40 percent of Democrats chose abortion as the second most pressing issue, while 42 percent of Republicans chose immigration.

That same survey also showed Biden with an abysmal approval rating on the economy, as 26 percent approve and 50 percent disapprove, giving him a net negative rating of -24 percent.

The survey was taken on June 15, 2022, among 1,500 eligible U.S. voters and comes as Americans continue to face skyrocketing prices and continuing economic woes. In May, the U.S. inflation defied expectations, rising to 8.6 percent — a 41-year high. Gas prices have also continued to break records, reaching an all-time record high of $5.016 for regular gas on June 14. Diesel hit another record high on Sunday, reaching $5.816.