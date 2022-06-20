Watch: Detroit Police Seek Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Father and 7-Month-Old Baby

Detroit police are seeking a gunman caught on surveillance video pointing a gun at a father holding a 7-month-old baby over the weekend.

FOX 2 reports that the gunman pointed the pistol at the father inside of a gas station. The father then appeared to try to slap the gun way so it was not aimed at him or his child.

Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct released video of the incident and has launched an “aggravated assault investigation” into what happened.

Police indicate the armed suspect followed the father into the store, but there is no information as to whether the two knew each other or the incident was random.

