Actress Anne Hathaway Rages over Looming Roe Decision: ‘I’m Really Angry’

Apple TV+’s WeCrashed’s star Anne Hathaway has expressed her rage over the Supreme Court’s forthcoming decision on Roe v. Wade. In a recent interview, the Oscar-winning actress lashed out at pro-life supporters while bizarrely conflating the abortion debate with the national baby formula shortage.

Anne Hathaway was responding to a question about what gets her riled up that was posed by her The Princess Diaries co-star Julie Andrews for Interview magazine.

“Currently, what makes me really angry is that I can look at a newspaper and on the front page, see that there are plans in place to overturn Roe v. Wade next to an article about how there’s a baby formula shortage, which has reduced the availability of baby formula by 43 percent,” the Devil Wears Prada star said.

Hathaway made no mention of the Biden administration’s failure to prepare for the baby formula shortage.

President Joe Biden has publicly claimed only “mind readers” could have predicted the shortage even though the Food and Drug Administration has known about the threat since February.

The stunning #AnneHathaway ⭐️ WORKS IT ⭐️ in our Summer 2022 cover story shot by #CollierShorr and styled by #Dara 💕 Read her star-studded interview with questions from #AnnaWintour, @mindykaling, @bellahadid, and many more.https://t.co/oRLoitV3Us — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) June 21, 2022

The actress continued to attack pro-lifers in the Interview conversation.

“What makes me angry is the people that are cheering for the overturning of Roe v. Wade will not have a conversation about that point in the future when those two stories intersect,” she said.

“And the people who have been working so hard to overturn Roe v. Wade, have done so without making any effort at creating a more fair, just, and equitable society, and affordable, by the way, in which to have children.”

