Harris Teeter Grocery Stores Drop Koozies with Gun Images After Democrat Social Media Criticism

AWR Hawkins

Harris Teeter grocery stores emptied their shelves of certain drink koozies after a North Carolina state congressional candidate criticized the fact the koozies had gun images on them.

The state congressional candidate, Christy Clark, is a Democrat.

FOX 46 reported Clark had a problem with the koozies being on display after recent high profile mass shootings.

Clark said, “You just can’t help but be taken a little bit aback by it because it seems like it’s a disregard for those tragedies that happened.”

She tweeted Harris Teeter, calling for the removal of the koozies:

The grocer capitulated, tweeting: “Thanks for reaching out, Christy. As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations. We appreciate your concern.”

One of the koozies in question bore the image of a shotgun, the other had the image of an AR-15.

