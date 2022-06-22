Harris Teeter Grocery Stores Drop Koozies with Gun Images After Democrat Social Media Criticism

Harris Teeter grocery stores emptied their shelves of certain drink koozies after a North Carolina state congressional candidate criticized the fact the koozies had gun images on them.

The state congressional candidate, Christy Clark, is a Democrat.

FOX 46 reported Clark had a problem with the koozies being on display after recent high profile mass shootings.

Clark said, “You just can’t help but be taken a little bit aback by it because it seems like it’s a disregard for those tragedies that happened.”

She tweeted Harris Teeter, calling for the removal of the koozies:

.@HarrisTeeter @kroger I am disappointed these coozies are being sold in an NC store. 110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them. #ncpol @NCGV pic.twitter.com/7RTkF1SOot — Christy Clark (@ChristyClarkNC) June 20, 2022

The grocer capitulated, tweeting: “Thanks for reaching out, Christy. As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations. We appreciate your concern.”

One of the koozies in question bore the image of a shotgun, the other had the image of an AR-15.

