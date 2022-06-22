Partisan January 6 Committee to Delay Hearings Again

The partisan January 6 Committee will delay its congressional hearings for several weeks, a spokesperson for the committee told ABC News.

“The Select Committee continues to receive additional evidence relevant to our investigation into the violence of January 6th and its causes. Following tomorrow’s hearing, we will be holding additional hearings in the coming weeks. We will announce dates and times for those hearings soon,” the spokesperson stated.

According to a new ABC News polling, only nine percent of Americans are watching the hearings “very closely.”

The postponement represents the second time the committee has delayed hearings. The first delay was allegedly delayed because the committee’s video team was unable to keep pace with the committee’s demands.

“Putting together the video and exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff. So we’re trying,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC.

The hearings were to be wrapped up by the end of June but have been pushed back to allegedly accommodate new revelations, though it is unknown what those might be.

“There may well be a need for future hearings because of information elicited because of the hearings,” Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) told ABC News.

