The more American voters see of President Joe Biden, the less they seem to like him or his ability to stem rising gas prices, high inflation and a potential recession looming over the horizon.

That is one conclusion to be drawn from a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released Wednesday showing Biden’s public approval rating fell for a fourth straight week to 36 percent matching its lowest level last seen in late May.

The president’s approval rating has stayed below 50 percent since August, just as his Democratic Party faces the prospect of losing at least one chamber of the U.S. Congress in the November 8th midterm elections.

The poll also highlighted the chief concerns for voters.

Thirty-four percent of Americans say the economy is the most important issue currently facing the country as 40-year-highs in inflation are reached under this administration.

Say What?! Biden: We Need More Money for “The Second Pandemic” pic.twitter.com/rz7oh9Lygs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 22, 2022

Biden’s approval rating remains largely unchanged since last week amongst his own party at 73 percent compared to 74 percent on June 15th. In August, 85 percent of Democrats approved of Biden’s performance.

Republican supporters tell a different story.

The 79-year-old politician’s rating slipped to seven percent compared to 11 percent on June 15th amongst GOP backers. Only 18 percent of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction.

Despite his many troubles at home, the president is keen to remain seen on the world stage and embrace it as a chance of redemption with voters back home as he is constantly defined by stumbles – real and metaphorical.

Nikki Schwab / Daily Mail

Biden arrives Saturday in Germany for the G7 summit of major Western powers, followed next week by the NATO military alliance summit in Madrid.

Both sessions will take place in the twin shadows of Russia’s Ukraine invasion and the ever-growing challenge of containing China’s expansion into the disputed Indo/Pacific region.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English throughout the United States. The most recent poll gathered responses from 1,002 adults, including 435 Democrats and 379 Republicans. It has a credibility interval – a measure of precision – of four percentage points.