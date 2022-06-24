Ron DeSantis Applauds SCOTUS New York Gun Law Ruling

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has warmly applauded the Supreme Court of the United States’ (SCOTUS) pro-2nd Amendment decision striking down a New York law that had set restrictions on those looking to carry guns in public.

DeSantis’ comments came Thursday after the 6-3 ruling that New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance is unconstitutional, as Breitbart News reported.

The Tallahassee Democrat set out the governor’s praise for the gun law change.

“I think it was definitely the right decision,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Broward County focused on efforts to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Justice Clarence Thomas said Americans have a constitutional right “to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home” and DeSantis praised Thomas for that particular summation of the verdict.

“From what I have seen, I think it was a great decision by Justice Thomas,” the governor said. “Very rarely does he do anything that is not correct. I think he’s been a fantastic justice.”

According to the report, DeSantis has pledged to sign a constitutional carry bill, which would allow people to carry weapons without a license, before he leaves office.

“What you don’t want is to have a government bureaucrat stymie your ability to exercise your constitutional rights,” DeSantis said.