A massive uptick of Americans asking Google “how to move to Canada” followed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

“The search ‘how to move to Canada from U.S.’ spiked 850% in the hour after the Supreme Court decision was announced in the United States, according to Simon Rogers’ Google Trends newsletter sent Friday evening,” Axios reported on Saturday.

There was also a surge of Americans asking “How to become a Canadian citizen,” an increase of 550 percent, Axios noted.

Inquiring about moving to the Great White North is a common trend, particularly among Hollywood liberals, after any notable American conservative victory and preceding an expected one.

Lena Dunham famously proclaimed in 2016 that she would “100 percent” move to Canada if then-candidate Donald Trump were to become president. However, after Trump was elected president, Dunham copped out on her vow and remained in the United States.

Barbara Streisand also notably claimed in October 2018 that she would consider moving to Canada if the House Republicans kept their majority in that year’s midterm elections.

Following the election of Donald Trump as president in 2016, there was a small uptick of American citizens applying for permanent residency in Canada.

“In 2015, a little over 6,800 Americans tried to apply for permanent residency in Canada, followed by just over 7,700 in 2016,” CTV News reported in 2020. “But in 2017, the year of Trump’s inauguration, that figure jumped to over 9,000.”

Following Friday’s Supreme Court decision, Canadian far-left Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could not help himself and chimed in on the U.S. abortion debate.

“The news coming out of the United States is horrific,” Trudeau tweeted. “My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now.”

Canada’s abortion laws are perhaps some of the most radical in the world, as there is no federal law on the issue, meaning a woman can get an abortion up until the moment of birth of her child.

