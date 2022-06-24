Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Roe v. Wade Overrule Is ‘Horrific’

Canadian leftist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday issued a statement on his official Twitter account describing the U.S. Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade as “horrific,” Canada’s National Post reported.

“The news coming out of the United States is horrific,” Trudeau wrote on June 24. “My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now.”

“No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose,” the pro-abortion politician added:

On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, which was the decision that made abortion legal nationwide, “holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures,” Breitbart News reported.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the 5-4 decision:

Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return the authority to the people and their elected representatives.

“Roe was handed down in 1973 in a 7-2 decision, holding that the U.S. Constitution includes a constitutional right to abortion, despite the fact that abortion is not found in the text, structure, or history of the Constitution, and the nation went more than 180 years without ever noticing it existed,” Breitbart News noted on Friday.

Trudeau’s administration announced new funding on May 11 to expand access to abortions in Canada, Politico‘s Maura Forrest reported:

[Canada] Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced C$3.5 million for projects by two nonprofit organizations that will help remove barriers to abortion access and provide accurate information about reproductive health. The funding is a small fraction of the C$45 million promised in last year’s budget to improve access to abortion services, the majority of which has not been allocated or released.

Canada’s ruling, left-wing Liberal Party, which is led by Trudeau, made several promises to increase abortion access during Canada’s 2021 federal election, “including a pledge to update the Canada Health Act to more clearly require the provinces to provide publicly funded abortions. Little progress has been made to date,” Politico noted on May 11.

“We will stand up and ensure that women’s rights are always protected in this country,” Trudeau told reporters on May 11.