Democrat South Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Krystle Matthews, who serves as a state representative, appeared to advocate for “sleeper” Republican candidates and funding campaigns with illegal dope money in what is claimed to be a leaked call.

Made public by Project Veritas, the audio appears to feature Matthews discussing with an inmate the possibility of changing politics from the inside by having Democrats run as Republicans.

“We need some secret sleepers. Like you need, we need them to run as the other side, even though they for our side. And we need them to win,” she said on the call.

“We need people to run as Republicans in these local elections,” she appeared to argue. “This is the only way you’re gonna change the dynamics in South Carolina.”

Matthews later stated a belief these “sleepers” could “wreak havoc” on the inside.

“When we get enough of us in there, we can wreak havoc for real from the inside out,” she said. “Then we can flip some shit from the inside out.”

Though it’s unclear if she were joking or speaking in hyperbole, Matthews further appeared to advocate using “dope” money for her campaign.