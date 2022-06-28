Stephanie Grisham, former first lady Melania Trump’s former chief of staff, released text messages between herself and Trump from January 6 to Twitter on Tuesday.

Grisham shared a screenshot of text messages between herself and “MT” on Tuesday, shortly after the January 6 Committee held a surprise hearing featuring reportedly false testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

“Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?” Grisham texted Trump.

“No,” the former first lady replied.

Grisham’s screenshot confirms reports from last fall about the exchange between herself and Trump that she detailed in her recent book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now.

Trump’s spokesperson criticized Grisham’s book after the reports initially came out:

The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.

Grisham resigned from her post as Trump’s chief of staff on January 6, shortly after the Capitol riots ended. She served five years in former President Donald Trump’s administration, including a brief stint as White House press secretary.

After tweeting out the messages between she and Melania, Grisham praised Hutchinson and said she was “proud of Cassidy & all who have chosen to stand up for the truth despite the personal implications.”

However, Secret Service agents are reportedly prepared to contradict Hutchinson’s claim that Donald Trump lunged for the steering wheel of a vehicle on January 6.