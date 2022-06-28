Worried and vulnerable Iowa Democrats, showing how desperate they are for outside help from the deep blue state of California, recruited Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to campaign with them in July.

Schiff, a close ally of Democrat leadership in Congress, earned the nickname “Pencil Neck” from former President Donald Trump for his work in the impeachment efforts against Trump.

Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s lone congressional Democrat, will campaign with Schiff on July 9.

With Axne continuously showing how vulnerable she is and aligning herself with the left, her congressional district was changed from “toss-up” to “lean” Republican by political analysts following state Sen. Zach Nunn’s (R-IA) “decisive” primary win in June.

Additionally, state Sen. Liz Mathis (D-IA) called for help from Schiff and will be campaigning with him on July 10.

Mathis is running against Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA) in a race political analysts say is a “likely” Republican win.



The Iowa Democrats are aligning themselves with Schiff by campaigning with him.

The California Democrat supported packing the court, was a supporter of Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, and was trying to pass the Green New Deal.

However, as Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak previously wrote, Schiff has been in the habit abusing congressional powers to persecute the opposition.

Pollak noted that Schiff also gave in to the Russia “collusion” farce, saying in March 2017 there was “more than circumstantial evidence;” he launched the first impeachment investigation against President Trump based on a claim by a so-called “whistleblower;” he snooped on colleagues while subpoenaing and including phone records of congressional members and Trump’s lawyer in the impeachment report; and he abused his subpoena powers by “issuing subpoenas for the telephone and bank records of private citizens, often with little notice or recourse.”

Republicans hammered the two Democrats for further aligning themselves with Schiff.

“Axne and Mathis’s campaigns are fueled by the elite class in Washington – not Iowans. That’s why Adam Schiff, the extreme liberal from West Hollywood, is coming to help their desperate campaigns,” said Republican Party of Iowa Communications Director Kollin Crompton. “Axne and Mathis know they can’t win on their own; they need Pelosi’s help.”

A National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman added, “Cindy Axne and Liz Mathis vote like they represent California, so it’s not surprising that Adam Schiff is coming to campaign for them.”

