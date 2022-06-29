An alleged intruder is in critical condition after being shot by a 93-year-old Moreno Valley, California, homeowner early Wednesday morning.

FOX 11 notes that the incident occurred “in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue.”

ABC 7 reports that Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home to find the alleged intruder shot.

He was transported to a hospital.

Oscar Malma’s wife is related to the 93-year-old homeowner, and Malma told ABC 7 that the homeowner’s property has been the targeted by burglars/intruders numerous times.

Malma said of the homeowner, “He was tired because every time he calls the police, (they took) forever to come and assist him. He took the law into his own hands… He’s been working all his life and whatever little things he has, he’s (protecting).”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.