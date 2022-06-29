Analysts Shift Rhode Island District in favor of the Republican Candidate

Analysts from two separate groups that predict the probable outcome in U.S. House of Representatives races moved Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District in favor of the Republican candidate.

On Tuesday, Cook Political Report moved its prediction for Rhode Island’s open Second Congressional District from “Lean Democrat” to “Toss-up,” shortly after a recent poll was released showing Republican Allan Fung leading all of his potential Democrat opponents in the deeply blue state.

In fact, Rhode Islands’s WPRI 12 political reporter, Ted Nesi, noted that a Republican had not won a House seat in the Ocean State since 1992.

On Wednesday, the University of Virginia Center for Politics moved its prediction for Rhode Islands’s open Second Congressional District from “Likely Democrat” to “Lean Democrat.”

While the Center for Politics acknowledged the poll, their prediction noted that it was almost rated better for the Republicans in February but were hesitant because no Republican has won a House race in the Ocean State in nearly 30 years.

The recent Suffolk University and Boston Globe poll from June 19 to June 22 found Fung with a six-point lead over his closest Democrat opponent, state General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. Fung had received 45 percent support compared to the 39 percent Magaziner received. There were 17 percent who said undecided.

The winner of the November election will replace Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI), who’s held the seat for over 20 years but announced in January he would not seek reelection.

