White House Promotes Website Advising Children About Hiding Abortions from Parents

The White House responded to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade by promoting a website advising children how to hide their abortions from their parents.

“If you need information on your state’s laws or legal help, you may consider this website: AbortionFinder.org,” the Department of Health and Human Services advised in a published release to the press that was also promoted by the White House.

The website informs children 15 years old or younger that parental requirement laws demand that parents and guardians must be involved with the decision to have an abortion.

“If you need to avoid involving a parent or guardian, contact the If/When/How Judicial Bypass Helpline for information about getting a judicial bypass,” the website advises.

The website was recently assembled by abortion supporters to simplify the process for people to get abortions.

“We made Abortion Finder because we saw firsthand that for too many people, the process of figuring out where and how to get an abortion is confusing, complicated, and overwhelming,” the organizers wrote on their website. “We want it to be easier.”

The website partners with the National Abortion Federation (NAF), Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), and Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH).

The website also offers advice about how to prepare for an abortion, what to bring, what to expect, and how to physically recover from the procedure.

“Avoid any substances that will alter your mental state, like alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs, on the day of your abortion,” the website advises.