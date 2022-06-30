Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) signed a pro-abortion bill on Wednesday that expands the ability to obtain the procedure.

House Bill 455 passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly on Tuesday in an effort by progressive lawmakers to expand previously passed pro-abortion legislation following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court last week.

“Under the bill, licensed physician assistants, certified nurse practitioners and certified nurse-midwives who are properly trained will be allowed to ‘terminate pregnancy before viability,'” CNN wrote, citing the legislation. “The bill would also protect individuals from ‘extradition for committing an act that results in a criminal charge for the termination of pregnancy in another state.'”

Abortion was already legal in Delaware before Bill 455 was passed, as Carney signed legislation in 2017 that made abortion a “right” in the First State in anticipation that the Federal right to abortion might be reversed by the Supreme Court following then-President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Delaware already had a considerable number of out-of-state travelers who sought to obtain the procedure there before Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was decided.

“As of 2019, nearly 14% of abortions done in Delaware were performed on out-of-state residents,” Delaware Online reported. “Many traveled from Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.”

State Sen. Bryant Richardson (R) slammed the legislation after it was passed in the general assembly.

“Healthcare should not include the taking of innocent human life,” Richardson told WDEL. “This is not healthcare. Abortion is not healthcare. I’m just very saddened by this to think that we have to eliminate generations of people in the name of choice.”

As Delaware expands pro-abortion services, pro-life legislation has been or will soon be enacted in 16 states due to trigger laws or pre-Roe bans. However, some states, such as Louisiana, have had their pro-life legislation blocked by the courts.