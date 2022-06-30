Joe Biden: Drivers Must Pay More for Gas ‘As Long as It Takes’ to Stop Vladimir Putin

President Joe Biden said Thursday that American drivers should be prepared to pay more for gasoline until Russian President Vladimir was defeated in Ukraine.

“How long is it fair to expect American drivers and drivers around the world to pay a premium for this war?” one reporter from the New York Times asked the president during his press conference in Europe.

“As long as it takes, so Russia cannot in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine,” Biden said. “This is a critical, critical, position for the world.”

The president blamed high gas prices on Russia, despite his policy efforts to restrict oil and gas production in the United States.

“The reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia. Russia, Russia, Russia,” Biden said. “The reason the food crisis exists because of Russia.”

Biden also said he would not ask Saudi Arabian leaders to increase their production of oil during his trip to the Middle East in July.

“No, I’m not going to ask them,” he said.

He repeatedly downplayed his trip to the region regarding America’s relationship with the Saudis and the production of oil.

“It’s not about Saudi Arabia, it’s in Saudi Arabia,” Biden said.