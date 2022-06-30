The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the GOP’s main campaign arm, released a new series of digital ads hitting 25 vulnerable Democrats for the negative impact inflation has had on Americans’ holiday plans.

The NRCC’s ads are a continuation of its strategy from last year’s Fourth of July when they initially highlighted the impact Democrats had on inflation, affecting the price of goods and travel plans in 2021.

This year’s ad emphasizes that “last year was the most expensive Fourth of July, ever” and that “this year it’s even worse.” It showed that buns are up in price nine percent since last year, in addition to burgers being up 14 percent, propane being up 28 percent, and gas being up 49 percent.

“Democrats’ harmful economic policies are making everything more expensive, and there’s no end in sight,” the ad stated.

The NRCC Chairman, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), said, “Democrats promised they’d get record inflation under control, but prices have only gone higher. This year’s 4th of July is the most expensive in history, and voters know Democrats are to blame.”

Watch the ad attacking Rep. Jared Golden (D-CA):

The complete list of 25 vulnerable Democrats who are being targeted with the 30-second spot is:

Build Back Together, one of the leading outside groups pushing President Biden’s agenda, wrote in a confidential memo last year that the NRCC’s ad was “one of the most powerful Republican ads to date.”

It added, “Notably, they did more damage with this ad than nearly any other conservative ad tested and they were able to do it in [15 seconds] instead of a typical [30 seconds].”

