Poll: Trump’s Lead on Biden Increases in Hypothetical Matchup

Former President Trump’s lead on President Joe Biden increased over the last month, an Emerson College Polling survey released Friday found.

Biden’s approval rating is underwater, down 13 percent as 40 percent approve and 53 percent disapprove of his job performance. However, that reflects a two-point uptick in approval since last month.

Despite that, the survey found former President Trump increasing his lead in a hypothetical match-up against Biden. According to the survey, 44 percent choose Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup, compared to 39 percent who said the same for Biden. Another 12 percent indicated they would vote for someone else, and five percent remain unsure.

Trump’s five-point lead reflects an increase from May’s results:

BREAKING: Trump lead Biden by 5 points in 2024 Presidential Election. Trump's lead INCREASED by 3 points from Emerson's May poll (06/28-29) (R) Donald Trump 44% (+5)

(D) Joe Biden 39%https://t.co/zWmnUxqFyY — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 1, 2022

Additionally, a majority of Republican primary voters, 55 percent, believe Trump should be the GOP nominee for president, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (20 percent), and former Vice President Mike Pence (9 percent).

The survey was taken June 28-29, 2022, among 1,271 registered voters and has a +/- 2.7 percent margin of error. It comes as Trump continues to tease the possibility of a 2024 presidential bid.

During a recent interview on Newsmax TV’s Wake Up America, Trump said that former first lady Melania Trump and their son Barren will “do what has to be done” when it comes to the possibility of a 2024 bid. “On 2024, 2.5 years from now, you haven’t said anything, you’ve hinted, you hinted Saturday night in Mendon, Illinois. Are Melania and Barron on board with a possible run again in 2.5 years?” host Rob Finnerty asked. “Well, they love our country, and they hate to see what’s happening. So at the right time, I’ll be saying what I want to do. But they do. They love our country, both. Baron is a young man, and Melania is a first lady who was really loved,” Trump replied. “I will say that. I see the signs, ‘we love our First Lady.’ But they love our country, so I think they’ll do what has to be done if we decide to go that way,” he added.