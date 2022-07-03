Cybersecurity experts indicate the California Department of Justice did not follow basic safety protocols in the lead-up to Monday’s leak of private information related to concealed carry permit holders.

Breitbart News reported the leak exposed the names, addresses, ages, and other information related to California concealed carry permit holders.

The leak was tied to the DOJ Firearms Dashboard, which is located online.

The Los Angeles Times noted the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta reacted to the leak, saying, “We are investigating an exposure of individuals’ personal information connected to the DOJ Firearms Dashboard. Any unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable. We are working swiftly to address this situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible.”

On July 3, 2022, the Associated Press observed cybersecurity experts indicated the CA DOJ “failed to follow basic security procedures on its website, exposing the personal information of potentially hundreds of thousands of gun owners.”

Luta Security’s Katie Moussouris pointed out that “there should have been access controls to make sure the information stayed out of the reach of unwanted parties, and the sensitive data should have been encrypted so it would have been unusable.”

California leads the nation in gun controls, and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed two more controls into law last week.

