California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed legislation Friday that will restrict the marketing methods and advertisement locations for AR-15 rifles.

The legislation he signed is contained in AB 2571.

On February 18, 2022, the Associated Press reported that California Assembly Member Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D) introduced AB 2571 to “limit the type of firearms advertising and marketing that can be geared toward children.”

As he signed the legislation Newsom said:

From our schools to our parks to our homes, our kids deserve to be safe. In California, we’re making that a reality. As the Supreme Court rolls back important gun safety protections and states across the country treat gun violence as inevitable, California is doubling down on commonsense gun safety measures that save lives. The lives of our kids are at stake and we’re putting everything on the table to respond to this crisis.

Newsom posted a video in which he commented on the gun control legislation and referred to an AR-15 as a “weapon of mass destruction.”

Newsom also signed AB 1621, a bill to further regulate firearms Democrats refer to as “ghost guns.”

AB 1621 changes the definition of “firearm precursor part” by “[redefining] a firearm precursor part as any forging, casting, printing, extrusion, machined body or similar article that has reached a stage in manufacture where it may readily be completed, assembled or converted to be used as the frame or receiver of a functional firearm, or that is marketed or sold to the public to become or be used as the frame or receiver of a functional firearm once completed, assembled or converted.”

AB 1621 is also designed to “extend the definition of a firearm to include a firearm precursor part for the purposes of most criminal and regulatory provisions related to the possession, sale, and transfer of a firearm, including provisions which do not apply to a frame or receiver under existing law.”

Thus AB 1621 criminalizes the sale of non-serialized firearm precursor parts.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.