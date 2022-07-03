Watch: Ilhan Omar Booed Off Stage at Somali Concert in Home State

A viral video shows Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) being booed off stage at a concert for Somalians in her home state of Minnesota.

Hosted by Somali singer Soldaan Seraar, the concert went off the rails on Saturday night when the controversial congresswoman came out on stage and the audience greeted her with a chorus of boos and angry chants. Such phrases as “Get out!” and “Get the f*ck out of here!” were heard being shouted. The reactions became so intense that a gentleman had to plead with the audience to calm down. Take a look:

WATCH: Ilhan Omar booed off stage at Somali concert in Minnesota this weekendpic.twitter.com/lNm1aR3G6w — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 3, 2022

BREAKING: Ilhan Omar’s BOOOD by nearly 10K SOMALIS at a sold out, highly anticipated Somali music concert at Target Center in Minneapolis! This's what she gets for trading her Godly, Conservative values for the sinful LGBTQIA's & the promiscuous abortionists. LET'S GO ILHAN! pic.twitter.com/8nRFpsiuKL — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) July 3, 2022

BREAKING REPORT: Ilhan Omar BOOED OFF STAGE at Somalia Independence Day Concert in Minneapolis… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 3, 2022

Ilhan Omar has issued no statement on the matter and only shared a video of her being escorted out onto the stage before the boos overtook the crowd:

It was an honor to welcome you to our incredible city. pic.twitter.com/mM77ZLVCYo — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 3, 2022

Though it is not exactly clear what prompted boos from the crowd, Ilhan Omar’s embarrassment comes after she condemned the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Controlling decisions about your own body is a basic human right. We won’t stop fighting to codify Roe into law and protect reproductive rights. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 22, 2022

“I am outraged this right-wing court is turning the clock back on generations of progress and prohibiting individuals to have autonomy over their bodies,” she said in a statement last month. “Let’s be clear: This decision is a blow to everyone who believes in the 14th amendment and to anyone who believes there are limits to how much the government can control the decisions we make in our private lives.”

“The Senate has a moral responsibility to abolish the filibuster and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine reproductive rights into law. I won’t stop fighting to protect women’s freedom to control their bodies, lives, and futures,” she continued.