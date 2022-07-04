Fourth of July Celebrations: ‘We Live in the Greatest Nation in the World’

Figures across the country celebrated the Fourth of July on its 246th Independence Day, reminding fellow Americans “we live in the greatest nation in the world.”

Celebrations poured in across social media on the Fourth of July as countless Americans gather with friends and family to celebrate the extended holiday weekend.

“Happy 4th of July! We live in the greatest nation in the world, and I hope you spend some time today celebrating our freedoms with your family and friends,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said:

Happy 4th of July! We live in the greatest nation in the world, and I hope you spend some time today celebrating our freedoms with your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/5Lil2BpyYz — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 4, 2022

“Happy 4th of July! No matter if you’re on the right the left or anywhere in between, let us renew our commitment to following the path of a restrained limited government to best protect our God given liberties,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wrote:

Happy 4th of July! No matter if you're on the right the left or anywhere in between, let us renew our commitment to following the path of a restrained limited government to best protect our God given liberties. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 4, 2022

“Let’s #NeverForget those warriors that didn’t make it home so we can enjoy this day. Every day that we wake up breathing free air in a free country is a blessing,” Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) said:

Let’s #NeverForget those warriors that didn’t make it home so we can enjoy this day. Every day that we wake up breathing free air in a free country is a blessing. 🇺🇸 #HappyFourthOfJuly pic.twitter.com/Iz1NqQUchI — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 4, 2022

“Today, we celebrate the vision of our Founding Fathers and their bravery to see it through. We must acknowledge that becoming an exceptional nation was not by happenstance or good fortune,” The Republican National Committee (RNC) said in a statement.

“All honor must be given to those who sacrificed so much to secure and maintain our freedoms. While we enjoy time with loved ones, may we rededicate ourselves to the preservation of our founding principles and the hope of the American dream. Happy Fourth of July!” it added.

The U.S. Marines quoted President John F. Kennedy in its July 4 message, writing, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty”:

“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” – John F. Kennedy Happy Birthday America! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VoBMViRiKS — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 4, 2022

Among the most powerful words ever written: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights…’ Happy Independence Day!” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said:

Among the most powerful words ever written: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights…” Happy Independence Day! May God continue to bless America! https://t.co/xfNHVOm5vU pic.twitter.com/LDioGAuNkH — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) July 4, 2022

More:

Happy Birthday America!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 4, 2022

246 years of freedom and counting! May God continue to bless our country and may we all do our part to defend our freedom for years to come. Happy Fourth of July! 🇺🇸🎇 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 4, 2022

July 4, 1776. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 4, 2022

All of us at @Rasmussen_Poll wish you a safe and happy Fourth of July! pic.twitter.com/zikRC98PWe — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) July 4, 2022

God bless America 🇺🇸 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 4, 2022