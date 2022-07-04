At least 54 people were shot, seven of them fatally, Friday into Monday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted that 31 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning in Chicago. Four of those 31 shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the number of shooting victims was at least 54 by Monday morning, with three more shooting fatalities.

The first of those three additional fatal shootings was 29-year-old Keishone Roberts, who was shot and fatally wounded Friday at 5 p.m. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Minutes later, at 5:45 p.m., 26-year-old was shot and killed “in the 6500-block of South Wolcott Avenue.” He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One person was shot and killed, and two others shot and wounded, Sunday morning at 5:30 a.m. The deceased was a 24-year-old man who was shot numerous times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Data compiled by the Sun-Times shows 320 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through July 3, 2022.

