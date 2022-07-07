A proposed bill in New Jersey would require college students and staff at higher education institutions to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Proposed by Democratic Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr. and co-sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, Bill A4334 would essentially require that all in-person students and staff be fully vaccinated while exempting only those who would work virtually.

“If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect in the 2022-2023 school year,” noted News12.

The bill will now be reviewed by the Assembly Health Committee and will have to pass the state Senate before it becomes law. A similar bill in the New Jersey Senate has not yet received a vote.

Colleges and universities have adopted their own vaccination policies without government mandates up until now. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, no other state in the union has required coronavirus vaccinations for students in higher education:

State systems of higher education can also require proof of immunization against other diseases commonly covered by routine childhood vaccinations like measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Some states allow for certain exemptions such as medical, religious or personal beliefs. No state legislature has required the COVID-19 vaccine for students in institutions of higher education, but some states have broadly prohibited the state government from requiring the vaccine, which may include institutions of higher education.

The majority of states have left the decision on whether or not to require the vaccine to attend classes to individual colleges and universities.

Colleges and universities in at least 40 states currently require the coronavirus vaccine for students and faculty in accordance with CDC guidelines.