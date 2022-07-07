Sanctuary State New Jersey Creates $60M ‘Slush Fund’ for Illegal Aliens

The sanctuary state of New Jersey has created a $60 million “slush fund” for about 100,000 illegal aliens, Republicans say.

The plan is part of a budget deal by Gov. Phil Murphy (D) where illegal aliens in New Jersey are expected to receive taxpayer-funded stimulus checks, New Jersey 101.5 reports:

Language added to the budget allows Murphy to allocate $300 million from the state’s share of federal COVID recovery funds without needing the Legislature’s agreement through a vote of the Joint Budget Oversight Committee, or JBOC. [Emphasis added] Those allocations can’t be larger than $20 million without JBOC approval – except for one $60 million allocation. That happens to be large enough to cover the $53 million fund Murphy proposed in March to pay $500 each to over 100,000 immigrants with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN. [Emphasis added]

Elected Republicans have called the plan a “slush fund” intended to transfer New Jersey taxpayer dollars to illegal aliens.

“The Democrats who control the legislature know that Gov. Murphy’s program giving big cash payments to illegal immigrants is so unpopular with most New Jerseyans that they were afraid to fund it directly in the state budget,” State Sen. Jim Holzapfel (R) said.

“Instead, they created a slush fund that Gov. Murphy controls that appears to have been designed specifically to continue making these ridiculous payments,” Holzapfel continued.

Just last month, Murphy was accused of improperly giving $10 million in Chinese coronavirus funds to illegal aliens in the form of stimulus checks. The allegation came after Murphy provided the state’s nearly half a million illegal aliens with stimulus checks.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.