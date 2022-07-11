Court Denies Loudoun County Schools’ Effort to Shut Down Rape Coverup Investigation

A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge rejected Monday an attempt by the Virginia county’s school board to shut down a special grand jury investigation into the board’s handling of sexual assaults and an apparent rape coverup.

The Loudoun school board sued to block the investigation in May 2022 after promising to cooperate with Miyares’s office. If successful, the Loudoun countermeasure would have halted an investigation into two sexual assaults committed at two different schools by the same male student wearing a dress in the girls’ restroom and subsequent school board action — or inaction — in light of the assaults.

The special grand jury was initiated by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) following a day-one executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the first sexual assault took place at Stone Bridge High School on May 28, 2021, and that the second took place at Broad Run High School on October 6, 2021.

The 15-year-old boy was convicted of both assaults and sentenced to complete a “residential program in a locked-down facility.”

This conviction only came after the county’s Soros-funded, far-left prosecutor Buta Biberaj allowed the release of the male student to attend Broad Run, as Breitbart News reported.

In its attempt to shut down the investigation, the school board argued that it was unconstitutional for the governor to direct the attorney general to open an investigation.

“LCPS also believes the investigation violates our locally elected School Board’s constitutional authority to govern,” school officials said. “For these reasons, LCPS has filed a complaint for a temporary injunction to limit the scope of the Attorney General’s investigation.”

Following the ruling, however, Miyares called the decision a “win for parents and students across the Commonwealth.”

“I will never stop fighting for justice and to protect the families of Loudoun County, and the Commonwealth,” he said

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.