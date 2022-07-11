Hispanic Journalists Association Slams Jill Biden: ‘We Are Not Tacos’

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) slammed First Lady Jill Biden in a statement — telling her, “we are not tacos” — after Biden compared the Hispanic community’s diversity to “breakfast tacos.”

The First Lady claimed that the Hispanic community is “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio” while speaking at Latinx IncluXion Luncheon on Monday.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community – as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio – is your strength,” Biden said, speaking about UnidosUS founder Raul Yzaguirre.

At a "Latinx IncluXion" conference, Jill Biden says the Hispanic community is as "unique" as tacos.pic.twitter.com/Vb5wJyYGWB — RNC Latinos (@RNCLatinos) July 11, 2022

NAHJ admonished Biden for her remarks in a statement issued hours after her speech.

“Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region,” NAHJ said.

The statement also called out Biden’s speechwriters for not understanding “the complexities” of the local San Antonio Hispanic community.

“NAHJ encourages Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities.”

“We are not tacos,” NAHJ continued. “Our heritage as latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype.”

NAHJ encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities. We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes. pic.twitter.com/KQIq5gwsht — NAHJ (@NAHJ) July 12, 2022

In addition, Biden butchered the pronunciation of “bodega,” which drew fire from many social media users.

“Once again, Dr. Jill Biden butchers the Spanish language in furtherance of pandering to a client constituency (the org FKA National Council of La Raza),” tweeted Media Resource Center director Jorge Bonilla. “I hereby bless your timelines with Dr. Jill’s rendering of ‘bodega.’”