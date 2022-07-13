Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Twitter to thank Berkeley School of Law professor Khiara Bridges “for [her] service” after Bridges told Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) that men can get pregnant, and that by questioning that he was opening “up trans people to violence by not recognizing them.”

The exchange between Bridges and Hawley took place during a Senate Judiciary Hearing Tuesday that focused on legal effects derived from the Supreme Court’s overturning of the longstanding Roe v. Wade decision.

“Thank you for your service, Professor Bridges,” the progressive representative from New York wrote in her post before mentioning January 6. “Also lol @ Hawley’s feigned shock at the recognition that he incites violence. The man raised a fist w/ Jan 6th-ers who yelled ‘Hang Mike Pence’ & fundraised off it. Now he wants to be all ‘Me?? Opening people to violence??'”

Thank you for your service, Professor Bridges👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Also lol @ Hawley’s feigned shock at the recognition that he incites violence. The man raised a fist w/ Jan 6th-ers who yelled “Hang Mike Pence” & fundraised off it. Now he wants to be all “Me?? Opening people to violence??😤” https://t.co/fecQ1ObfW9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 12, 2022

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) joined Ocasio-Cortez in lauding Bridges.

It's the excellence, knowledge & the truthtelling by Prof. Khiara Bridges for me. Her testimony is a masterclass. This is a must watch. https://t.co/TRWeApRkHk — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 12, 2022

A Washington Post subheading states that Hawley “refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant.”

The WaPo subheadline on Senator @HawleyMO didn't even mention how his questioning at the abortion hearing will lead to violence Democracy dies in wasted opportunities. pic.twitter.com/FOenK8yQaL — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 13, 2022

At the beginning of the now-viral back and forth, Hawley asked Bridges what she meant when she spoke of “people with the capacity for pregnancy.”

“Would that be women?” he wondered.

“Many women, cis women, have the capacity for pregnancy. Many cis women do not have the capacity for pregnancy,” she said in her response. “There are also trans men who are capable of pregnancy, as well as nonbinary people who are capable of pregnancy.”

Hawley then asked, “So this isn’t really a women’s rights issue … it’s what?” before Bridges interjected.

“We can recognize that this impacts women while also recognizing that it impacts other groups,” she asserted. “Those things are not mutually exclusive, Senator Hawley.”

“So your view is that the core of this right then is about what?” Hawley asked again, prompting Bridges to assert that his “line of questioning is transphobic, and it opens up trans people to violence by not recognizing them.”

After the exchange, Hawley tweeted that “[a]ccording to today’s Democrat party, if you believe that only women get pregnant, you are a bigot and responsible for violence.” He also appeared on Fox News Channel’s Hannity and tweeted a clip from his segment on the show.

By the way, the same leftists who demand you say men can get pregnant are the very people who want to eliminate women’s sports – by forcing women to compete against biological men. It’s a religion pic.twitter.com/uUWFiK2Jdz — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 13, 2022