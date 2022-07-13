Exclusive — Donald Trump: ‘I Don’t Know’ if Joe Biden Will Be Democrat Nominee in 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News exclusively here that he is not sure whether Democrats will again nominate President Joe Biden in 2024.

“I don’t know,” Trump said when asked if Biden will be the nominee of the Democrat Party in the 2024 election, given all the recent speculation that Democrats want to get rid of him in the next presidential election.

Trump’s comments are sure to throw gas on a fire that the Biden White House has been trying to extinguish for weeks. A growing number of Democrats have been openly criticizing Biden, and recent polling has indicated that even among Democrats — but certainly among Republicans and independents — the public does not want the current president to run again.

With a weak and worsening economy featuring 40-year highs in inflation, record-high gas prices, key supply chain shortages, a porous open border seeing the flow of millions of migrants into the country, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, a rising China and Russia, and a surge in violent crime nationwide, Biden has a poor record that has continued to see his approval rating tank. Trump noted that to be the nominee of any party a candidate has to have done a “great job,” and that Biden has serious “problems” in that department.

“You have to do a great job to be the nominee beyond any other problems they may have,” Trump told Breitbart News. “You have to do at least a reasonable job, and so far I don’t believe our country has ever been at a lower point than it is right now. To a large extent, it started with the borders where the people are pouring through, but it also started with the Afghan withdrawal and the way it was done. That was a terrible moment for our country.”

The Washington Post, New York Times, and other establishment media outlets have been feverishly ripping Biden lately, hyping the possibility he will be gone in 2024. “As some Democrats grow impatient with Biden, alternative voices emerge,” read one Washington Post headline last week, topping a story promoting Democrat Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois as viable Biden alternatives.

In June, the Times ran this headline: “Should Biden Run in 2024? Democratic Whispers of ‘No’ Start to Rise.”

In the story under it, the Times reports a blistering account of Biden’s performance as president with several on record quotes from Democrats ripping him. “Interviews with nearly 50 Democratic officials, from county leaders to members of Congress, as well as with disappointed voters who backed Mr. Biden in 2020, reveal a party alarmed about Republicans’ rising strength and extraordinarily pessimistic about an immediate path forward,” the Times wrote.

Biden, for his part, is remaining optimistic about his chances of retaining the lead spot for his party in the next presidential election. Democrats, he said at the White House picnic with congressional leaders this week, “want me to run.”

“Read the polls. Read the polls. You [reporters] are all the same. That poll showed that 92% of Democrats, if I ran, would vote for me,” Biden said.

As Breitbart News has reported, Biden falsely characterized the poll he was asked about in his answer to that question. In reality, the poll from the New York Times showed that 64 percent–a clear majority–of Democrats do not want him to run again in 2024.