The establishment media are searching for President Joe Biden’s 2024 replacement.

After a series of policy failures and polling that suggests Biden is unable to perform presidential duties, the establishment media is searching for a presidential replacement that can combat a Republican nominee in 2024. Polling shows Donald Trump is the most likely Republican contender.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post’s Ashley Parker and Matt Viser wrote an article entitled, “As some Democrats grow impatient with Biden, alternative voices emerge.” The article uses several examples of Biden’s failed leadership to report that Democrats “are frustrated at Biden’s caution in what they consider a moment of crisis, and figures like Newsom and Pritzker are showcasing a sharper approach.”

Criticizing Biden for his weak and moderate response to Monday’s mass shooting, the Post’s writers praised Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s (D) “fiery” and “direct” rhetoric on dismantling the Second Amendment. The article read:

In the view of many distraught Democrats, the country is facing a full-blown crisis on a range of fronts, and Biden seems unable or unwilling to respond with appropriate force. In contrast, J.B. Pritzker, Illinois’ Democratic governor, delivered a fiery response that took direct aim at those blocking gun control legislation.