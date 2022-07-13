J.D. Vance Hammers Tim Ryan for Record Consumer Price Inflation

Trump-endorsed Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance (R) slammed Biden’s 2020 surrogate and Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for helping the president “decimate” the economy instead of rebuilding it, following the news of the Consumer Price Index reaching its highest rate in over 40 years.

On Wednesday, inflation was recorded at an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June, which was higher than the 8.8 percent that was expected. Thus, Americans have been hit harder by the rising prices of everyday necessities like food, gasoline, housing, transportation, and utilities.

“We’ve hit 40-year-high inflation for a simple reason,” Vance said. “Joe Biden and Tim Ryan have decimated America’s energy sector and spent money we don’t have instead of rebuilding our broken economy.”

In fact, Breitbart News reported that for the year, House cleaning and other domestic services are up 5.1 percent, groceries are up 10.4 percent, electricity is up 13.7 percent, and Household cleaning products are up 11.3 percent.

Vance continued, “The Biden-Ryan agenda has failed Ohio. It’s time for new leadership, and a new direction.”

Additionally, while Ryan votes with Biden 100 percent of the time in Congress, the country also saw a considerable increase in gasoline in June – hitting new all-time highs several times last month – and even averaged above $5 a gallon for the first time, which has zapped the saving of businesses and American families.

Furthermore, House Democrats, where Ryan currently serves, have blocked a motion by Republicans numerous times to bring a bill, the American Energy Independence from Russia Act, up for consideration that would have supported American energy to help lower the gas prices for all Americans.

