Ohio Senate hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan asked people to “see [his] record,” claiming he for the working class people despite voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Joe Biden on their radical agenda items, in addition to being a pro-abortion extremist.

Ryan recently wrote on social media, “I want to look people in the eye. I want them to see me, see my record, and see that we don’t need another millionaire in the Senate.”

However, the Ohio Senate hopeful has voted with Pelosi 100 percent of the time during his time in the House of Representatives. According to ProPublica, he has voted with the Speaker, not just in the current Congress, but also in the last Congress.

Additionally, the congressman has voted with Biden 100 percent of the time in Congress while he has been the president, according to FiveThirtyEight, which keeps a “tally of how often every member of the House and the Senate votes with or against the president.” Ryan never voted against him.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Ryan is a pro-abortion extremist.

He has devolved alongside his party in the past decade, switching from being a pro-life advocate to a radical proponent of abortion on-demand. The ten-term congressman spent a good chunk of his career in Congress advocating for the unborn, voting on bills that would protect children in the womb”:

When he first ran for Congress in 2002, Ryan’s campaign highlighted his anti-abortion bona fides, and in 2009, he penned an op-ed acknowledging that he is “a pro-life member of Congress.” In Congress, Ryan supported pro-life legislation like the 2003 Unborn Child Pain Awareness Act — which blocked abortions in military medical facilities that are federally funded — and the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, which was, as Ryan plainly stated: “against partial-birth abortion, and against human cloning.” … In 2015, Ryan detailed his flip-flop on the abortion issue in an op-ed titled “Why I changed my thinking on abortion,” where he explained that after nearly 15 years in office, he would now be pro-abortion after speaking to women and having a child of his own.

The Senate hopeful also supports taxpayer-funded abortions.

He endorsed the “Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Health Insurance Act,” which would reverse the Hyde Amendment and allow anyone who receives health care or insurance from the federal government — such as Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and Veterans Administration — to have coverage for abortions.

William Martin, who does digital for Trump-endorsed Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance, also noted that Ohio has the highest gas prices in history. The country under Biden is dealing with skyrocketing inflation, which has hit a 40-year high. At the same time, Ryan voted for $8 trillion in “wasteful spending.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has also hit Ryan in the past on multiple occasions and released a video hammering him as being “two-faced” and answering to his party leadership and not his Ohio constituents.

