Trump-endorsed Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance (R) slammed Biden’s 2020 surrogate and Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for missing the president during his planned visit to the Buckeye State on Wednesday.

As the country suffers from skyrocketing inflation which recently hit a 40-year high, Biden is visiting Ohio on Wednesday to discuss the economy. Ryan, who once endorsed Biden for president after a failed presidential campaign himself, decided to skip the event altogether, although the state’s Democrat senator will be in attendance.

“Joe Biden’s time in office has been a disaster for working-class Ohioans,” Vance said, responding to Biden’s visit. “In less than two years, Biden has recklessly put us further into debt with trillions of dollars in wasteful spending, killed American energy independence and absolutely decimated our economy.”

The president may be seeking a popularity boost from his trip, since he currently has a 30 percent job approval rating with a 58 percent disapproval nationally, according to the CIVIQS rolling job-approval average on July 3. In Ohio, Biden is even worse off, with only 26 percent approval and 63 percent disapproval.

Vance added that Biden’s “radical agenda has driven the largest inflation crisis in generations and delivered us rising prices at the grocery store,” adding that gas has hit $5/gallon.

The Trump-endorsed Republican stated that Biden has received “unquestioned support” from Ryan, who is a 20-year career politician looking to capitalize on an opportunity to run for Senate, which has six-year terms, compared to two-year terms in the House.

In fact, as Breitbart News reported, during Biden’s time as president, Ryan has supported the president by voting with him 100 percent of the time.

“Ryan is so extreme that he votes with Joe Biden and his inflationary leftwing agenda 100% of the time in Congress,” Vance said. “Yet, despite his complete and total support of Biden when he’s in Washington, D.C., Tim Ryan is once again hiding from Biden when he visits Ohio.”

“Tim Ryan has consistently refused to stand up to Biden to protect Ohioans from his inflationary and job-killing economic agenda,” Vance noted. “Ryan has worked in lockstep with Biden to destroy our economy, and Ohio’s middle class is suffering today because of it. But now, for the second time in two months, Ryan is refusing to be seen in public with his own party’s president.”

During the 2020 election cycle, Ryan dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed then-candidate Biden, saying, “I’m going to support him, I’m going to do everything I can for him in the early states and in the Midwest to help him become the nominee and beat Donald Trump.”

Additionally, Ryan said Biden would be “the father of the American Family” and that “there’s a sense of patriotism” when you “listen” to Biden talk.

