In Nevada, Republican candidate for governor Sheriff Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt are in close races against Democrat incumbents, according to the latest Emerson College poll.

A survey of Nevada voters found that 41 percent plan to support Laxalt, Nevada’s former attorney general, compared to 44 percent of voters supporting Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Masto’s lead is within the poll’s margin of error, bringing the race to a statistical tie.

However, nine percent of voters remain undecided in the state’s U.S. Senate race, and six percent plan to vote for a third-party candidate.

“Cortez Masto holds the support of minority voters in Nevada: 61% of Asian voters, 51% of Black voters, and 46% of Hispanic voters. On the other hand, Laxalt has plurality of White voters’ support at 46%,” Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball said.

Looking at the state’s gubernatorial election, 40 percent of Nevada voters support Lombardo, compared to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 44 percent. Seven percent of voters remain undecided, and nine percent plan to vote for someone else.

Although Sisolak has a slight lead, the Democrat governor has just a 40 percent approval rating. Further, 48 percent of Nevada voters disapprove of Sisolak’s job performance.

The survey also found that a majority of Nevada residents disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance. Just one-third of Nevada voters approve of Biden’s job performance.

Further, 55 percent of voters believe Nevada is headed down the wrong track, compared to 45 percent who think things are going in the right direction.

Emerson College Polling surveyed 2,000 Nevada registered voters from July 7 to July 10.