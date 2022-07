President Joe Biden is sinking in 49 states — even in traditionally blue states — while his approval rating is down to the lowest in his tenure, at only 29 percent approval and 58 percent disapproval, according to a CIVIQS rolling job-approval average released Tuesday.

While 12 percent of survey participants do not approve or disapprove, Biden’s approval rating is underwater in 49 states. The only exception is Hawaii, where he’s barely above water at 44 to 42 percent. The president’s net approval is at negative 29.

Biden’s approval rating by state:

Alabama: 22 percent approval, 68 percent disapproval

Alaska: 27 percent approval, 64 percent disapproval

Arizona: 25 percent approval, 65 percent disapproval

Arkansas: 20 percent approval, 71 percent disapproval

California: 36 percent approval, 49 percent disapproval

Colorado: 30 percent approval, 56 percent disapproval

Connecticut: 33 percent approval, 52 percent disapproval

Delaware: 30 percent approval, 56 percent disapproval

Florida: 29 percent approval, 60 percent disapproval

Georgia: 24 percent approval, 63 percent disapproval

Hawaii: 44 percent approval, 42 percent disapproval

Idaho: 19 percent approval, 73 percent disapproval

Illinois: 36 percent approval, 52 percent disapproval

Indiana: 22 percent approval, 67 percent disapproval

Iowa: 27 percent approval, 60 percent disapproval

Kansas: 22 percent approval, 68 percent disapproval

Kentucky: 19 percent approval, 72 percent disapproval

Louisiana: 24 percent approval, 64 percent disapproval

Maine: 32 percent approval, 53 percent disapproval

Maryland: 37 percent approval, 48 percent disapproval

Massachusetts: 38 percent approval, 46 percent disapproval

Michigan: 30 percent approval, 58 percent disapproval

Minnesota: 33 percent approval, 56 percent disapproval

Mississippi: 24 percent approval, 63 percent disapproval

Missouri: 22 percent approval, 68 percent disapproval

Montana: 29 percent approval, 61 percent disapproval

Nebraska: 22 percent approval, 69 percent disapproval

Nevada: 29 percent approval, 61 percent disapproval

New Hampshire: 33 percent approval, 54 percent disapproval

New Jersey: 33 percent approval, 54 percent disapproval

New Mexico: 31 percent approval, 56 percent disapproval

New York: 35 percent approval, 51 percent disapproval

North Carolina: 29 percent approval, 60 percent disapproval

North Dakota: 17 percent approval, 77 percent disapproval

Ohio: 25 percent approval, 63 percent disapproval

Oklahoma: 20 percent approval, 72 percent disapproval

Oregon: 32 percent approval, 54 percent disapproval

Pennsylvania: 30 percent approval, 58 percent disapproval

Rhode Island: 35 percent approval, 51 percent disapproval

South Carolina: 24 percent approval, 64 percent disapproval

South Dakota: 25 percent approval, 67 percent disapproval

Tennessee: 20 percent approval, 70 percent disapproval

Texas: 24 percent approval, 64 percent disapproval

Utah: 19 percent approval, 66 percent disapproval

Vermont: 40 percent approval, 41 percent disapproval

Virginia: 29 percent approval, 58 percent disapproval

Washington: 36 percent approval, 51 percent disapproval

West Virginia: 16 percent approval, 77 percent disapproval

Wisconsin: 32 percent approval, 58 percent disapproval

Wyoming: 16 percent approval, 76 percent disapproval

In addition to being underwater in 48 states, Biden’s approval sunk to a new low of 29 percent on Saturday, marking his worst approval since becoming president. On Monday, the record-low approval was met by his highest disapproval at 58 percent.

The president is also struggling with independent respondents, which make up an increasingly influential voter bloc, especially in recent years. Only 18 percent of independent respondents say they approve of Biden, while 68 percent disapprove, with 14 percent having no opinion.

Biden’s low job approval numbers have been exacerbated by many crises during his roughly 18 months in office.

During his presidency, the country has seen a supply chain crisis, a baby formula shortage, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and record-high inflation. On Wednesday, inflation was recorded as being at an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June, which was higher than the 8.8 percent that was initially expected.

Additionally, his marquee legislative proposal, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), has been dead in the water for some time. The country also recently saw a slew of record-high gas prices last month, with the average gas price reaching above $5.00 per gallon.

“Huge increases in the price of gasoline in June, which hit new all-time highs several times during the month, started to sap household and business spending on other items,” Breitbart News’s John Carney wrote on Wednesday.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 224,492 responses tracked between January 20 and July 12. The CIVIQS tracking model captures the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. These changes can happen either rapidly or over time.

