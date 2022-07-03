President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is down to the lowest of his presidency, 30 percent, and 57 percent disapproval roughly 18 months into his presidency, according to the CIVIQS rolling job-approval average as of July 2.

Only 12 percent of respondents either did not approve or disapprove of the president. Thus, bringing his net job approval down to a negative 27.

In fact, the poll also showed that Biden’s job approval is underwater in 48 states. The only two states in which he is above water are Hawaii (45 to 41 percent) and Vermont (44 to 39 percent).

Biden’s 30 percent approval rating marks his worst approval since becoming president. Biden has been pledged with lousy job approval numbers and continuous failures during his time in office.

His job approval was at 31 percent on Friday, down from 32 percent and 33 percent in June and 34 percent in May.

Biden is also underwater with independent respondents — a voter bloc that has an increasingly strong influence on election results. Only 19 percent of independent respondents say they approve of Biden, while 67 percent disapprove, with 13 percent having no opinion.

In addition, Biden’s low job approval numbers have been accommodated by many challenges during his roughly 18 months in office.

During his presidency, the country has seen a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, a baby formula shortage, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Additionally, his marquee legislative proposal, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), has been dead in the water for some time. The country also recently saw a slew of record-high gas prices per gallon last month, with the average gas price reaching above $5.00 per gallon.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 220,530 responses tracked between January 20 and July 2. The CIVIQS tracking model is meant to capture the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, DC. These changes can happen either rapidly or over time.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.