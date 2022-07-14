Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald J. Trump and mother of Don. Jr, Ivanka, and Eric Trump, passed away at the age of 73.

In a Truth Social statement, the 45th president said:

I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!

WABC Reports:

Police responded to a call of a person in cardiac arrest at 10 East 64th Street on the Upper East Side at 12:40 p.m., and an NYPD official said Ivana was found at the bottom of a set of stairs.Law enforcement is investigating whether she may have fallen, but officials say the death is not considered suspicious.

Ivana Trump, a businesswoman who hailed from Czechoslovakia, and Donald Trump married in 1977. Throughout her life she wore many hats, working as a model, a fashion designer, as well as the Trump Organization’s former vice president of interior design. The pair divorced in 1992.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the Trump family said in a statement, per ABC News.

Many took to social media to express their condolences to Ivana’s family:

My family and I send all of our love and prayers to President Trump @IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump and the entire Trump family for the loss of Ivana Trump. Thinking of you all during this very difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gmotV5bYq1 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 14, 2022

“My family and I send all of our love and prayers to President Trump,” Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, “and the entire Trump family for the loss of Ivana Trump,” wrote former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “Thinking of you all during this very difficult time.”

BREAKING: Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife and mother of his three eldest children, has died. RIP 🙏🏻 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 14, 2022

“Ivana Trump was a class act. RIP and condolences to her three children,” wrote Breitbart News’s John Nolte. “She and the president did an amazing job raising their 3 kids. Too many kids in that environment come out a mess. Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric grew into responsible adults any parent could be proud of.”

Ivana Trump was a class act. RIP and condolences to her three children. She and the president did an amazing job raising their 3 kids. Too many kids in that environment come out a mess. Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric grew into responsible adults any parent could be proud of. https://t.co/qQUKu2tP6V — Pride Month Is Gay (@NolteNC) July 14, 2022

On behalf of Florida's 19th Congressional Dist., Erika & I extend our deepest condolence to the family of Ivana Trump as they mourn her passing. May God hold her children & loved ones close during this devastating time, & may her remarkable life shine through all who loved her. pic.twitter.com/j7l72EzuNt — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) July 14, 2022

“Very saddened to learn of the passing of Ivana Trump,” wrote Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “Please keep her children and the entire Trump family in your prayers.”

Very saddened to learn of the passing of Ivana Trump. Please keep her children and the entire Trump family in your prayers. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 14, 2022

This story is developing.