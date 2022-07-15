Joe Biden’s Approval Falls Below 30% in Majority of States

President Joe Biden’s approval has fallen below 30 percent in the majority of states, a Civiqs survey shows.

According to the survey, Biden has a net negative approval in every single state with the exception of Hawaii (47 percent approve, 40 percent disapprove) and Vermont (40 percent approve and 40 percent disapprove).

What is more, Biden’s approval has fallen below 30 percent in the majority of states, less than two years into his presidency.

As of Friday, 28 states have the president with an approval below 30 percent:

Alabama: 22 percent approve

Alaska: 28 percent approve

Arizona: 26 percent approve

Arkansas: 20 percent approve

Florida: 29 percent approve

Georgia: 24 percent approve

Idaho: 18 percent approve

Indiana: 22 percent approve

Iowa: 27 percent approve

Kansas: 21 percent approve

Kentucky: 18 percent approve

Louisiana: 24 percent approve

Mississippi: 24 percent approve

Missouri: 21 percent approve

Montana: 28 percent approve

Nebraska: 22 percent approve

Nevada: 29 percent approve

North Dakota: 17 percent approve

Ohio: 25 percent approve

Oklahoma: 19 percent approve

South Carolina: 24 percent approve

South Dakota: 26 percent approve

Tennessee: 21 percent approve

Texas: 24 percent approve

Utah: 19 percent approve

Virginia: 29 percent approve

West Virginia: 16 percent approve

Wyoming: 16 percent approve

Notably, Biden’s overall approval is just 29 percent, while 58 percent disapprove:

The abysmal ratings follow this week’s report from the Department of Labor, as consumer prices rose to an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June, surpassing expert expectations.

This is particularly concerning for Democrats politically, as American voters routinely identify inflation as a top issue as the nation moves closer to the midterm elections.

The survey also coincides with a Yahoo News/YouGov survey released this week, showing just 18 percent of Americans wanting Biden to run for reelection in 2024.