Joe Biden’s Approval Falls Below 30% in Majority of States

President Joe Biden’s approval has fallen below 30 percent in the majority of states, a Civiqs survey shows.
According to the survey, Biden has a net negative approval in every single state with the exception of Hawaii (47 percent approve, 40 percent disapprove) and Vermont (40 percent approve and 40 percent disapprove).
What is more, Biden’s approval has fallen below 30 percent in the majority of states, less than two years into his presidency.
As of Friday, 28 states have the president with an approval below 30 percent:
Alabama: 22 percent approve
Alaska: 28 percent approve
Arizona: 26 percent approve
Arkansas: 20 percent approve
Florida: 29 percent approve
Georgia: 24 percent approve
Idaho: 18 percent approve
Indiana: 22 percent approve
Iowa: 27 percent approve
Kansas: 21 percent approve
Kentucky: 18 percent approve
Louisiana: 24 percent approve
Mississippi: 24 percent approve
Missouri: 21 percent approve
Montana: 28 percent approve
Nebraska: 22 percent approve
Nevada: 29 percent approve
North Dakota: 17 percent approve
Ohio: 25 percent approve
Oklahoma: 19 percent approve
South Carolina: 24 percent approve
South Dakota: 26 percent approve
Tennessee: 21 percent approve
Texas: 24 percent approve
Utah: 19 percent approve
Virginia: 29 percent approve
West Virginia: 16 percent approve
Wyoming: 16 percent approve
Notably, Biden’s overall approval is just 29 percent, while 58 percent disapprove:
The abysmal ratings follow this week’s report from the Department of Labor, as consumer prices rose to an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June, surpassing expert expectations.
This is particularly concerning for Democrats politically, as American voters routinely identify inflation as a top issue as the nation moves closer to the midterm elections.
The survey also coincides with a Yahoo News/YouGov survey released this week, showing just 18 percent of Americans wanting Biden to run for reelection in 2024.
